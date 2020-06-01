Iran dismisses claims of interference in anti-racism protests in U.S.

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has dismissed claims of Iran’s interference in protests against racism in the United States.

His comments came as response to a claim by U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien about Iran’s interference in current protests in the U.S.

“Iran is -- has certainly been active in this -- you know, in this -- in this realm as well. And we’ve got a number of tools in our tool kit,” O’Brien told ABC News aired on Sunday.

Mousavi said, “It is the United States which interferes in other countries’ internal affairs… Such remarks by someone like Trump is not unlikely. He has failed in economy, fight against the coronavirus and his administration practices discrimination.”

Protests have started across the U.S. over brutal killing of an African-American man.

George Floyd died on Monday after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe” under the knee of a white U.S. police officer.

According to Press TV, the unrest over George Floyd’s death came to President Donald Trump’s doorstep as demonstrators circled the White House grounds on Saturday, chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Mousavi has said that brutal killing of the African-American man is a harrowing demonstration of “systematic racism” exercised by the current rulers of the White House.

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis’ white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to listen to its people and change its bankrupt policies.

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a Covid19 crisis of its own making, US regime now employs army, ‘vicious dogs & ominous weapons’ to intimidate protesters. Instead, US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

NA/PA