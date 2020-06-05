Rouhani to Trump: Holding Bible to justify violence against Americans is ‘shameful’

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that it is “shameful” that President Donald Trump holds Bible in his own hand to justify violence against Americans who are protesting the death of a black man by a White policeman.

Rouhani was referring to Trump’s photo-op at a church and his use of the Bible for his political purposes.

“Bible is a divine and holy book which invites all the people to peace and humanity. Bible is not a book that orders killing of innocent people. It is shameful that a president who wants to take actions against his own nation holds a holy book,” he said.

Trump’s walk across Lafayette Square on Monday evening to St. John’s Episcopal Church that took place after authorities forcibly pushed out peaceful protesters has drawn criticism from lawmakers and public figures, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis. During the police effort to clear the crowd Monday, there were reports and eyewitness accounts that canisters were shot in the crowd, putting off thick smoke that contained an irritant that made people choke and cough, CNN reported.

Rouhani condemns crimes against protesters in the U.S.

Protests have started across the U.S. over brutal killing of the African-American man.

George Floyd died on May 25 after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe” under the knee of a white U.S. police officer.

Reportedly, the unrest over Floyd’s death came to Trump’s doorstep as demonstrators circled the White House grounds on May 30, chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to listen to its people and change its bankrupt policies.

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a Covid19 crisis of its own making, US regime now employs army, ‘vicious dogs & ominous weapons’ to intimidate protesters. Instead, US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

