Iran urges U.S. to listen to its people

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to listen to its people and change its bankrupt policies.

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a Covid19 crisis of its own making, US regime now employs army, ‘vicious dogs & ominous weapons’ to intimidate protesters. Instead, US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

Protests have started across the U.S. over brutal killing of an African-American man.

According to Press TV, the unrest over George Floyd’s death came to President Donald Trump’s doorstep as demonstrators circled the White House grounds on Saturday, chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

George Floyd died on Monday after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe” under the knee of a U.S. police officer.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that brutal killing of the African-American man is a harrowing demonstration of “systematic racism” exercised by the current rulers of the White House.

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis’ white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” he tweeted on Thursday.

