Kneeling on neck is nature of the U.S., Ayatollah Khamenei says

TEHRAN - A police officer put his knee on a black man’s neck and pushed until he dies, Leader of the Islamic Revolution lamented on Wednesday, noting it shows the nature of the United States’ governments.

Speaking in televised speech commemorating the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader said such crimes have frequently happened in the past, and the U.S. has done the same things in many countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other countries.

The annual ceremony marking the death of Imam Khomeini was not held in his mausoleum due to the coronavirus.

Pointing to the slogan of “I cannot breathe,” which the U.S. people have been chanting in recent days, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “This is what the nations that have been the victims of United States’ oppressive usurpation want to say from the bottom of their hearts.”

A 46-year-old African-American man, died on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer’s knee in an incident that was recorded on video.

According to the New York Times, Chauvin, the policeman, kept his knee on black man for eight minutes and 46 seconds.



The Leader went on to say that the United States has lost face over its poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“By God’s favor and grace, the United States has been disgraced as a result of its own actions. Their management of the coronavirus brought them disgrace, and their weak handling of the situation caused them to have several times as many casualties as other countries. The American people feel embarrassed and ashamed of their government.”

‘Imam Khomeini proved superpowers can be defeated’

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that Imam Khomeini proved that the superpowers can be defeated.

“Imam showed that superpowers can be defeated which was proven in the future. You saw what happened to the Soviet Union and you are seeing what is going on in the United States,” the Leader pointed out, according to Khamenei.ir.

Imam Khomeini coined the phrase ‘The Great Satan’

The Leader said that Imam Khomeini was against international bullies and arrogant powers and he did this in an outspoken way, adding that “The Great Satan” was an astonishing term that Imam coined.

“The ideological and practical implications of the term ‘The Great Satan’ are very vast in scope. When you consider someone and some organization as ‘Satan’, it is clear how you should behave and feel towards them. Until the last day, Imam had the same feeling towards America. He used to use the term ‘The Great Satan’ and he believed in it with all his heart and soul,” he said.

He also said, “Imam was in the camp which was against international bullies and arrogant powers and he did this in an outspoken way. He showed no considerations for them. This was why in the confrontation between bullies, arrogant powers and the thugs of the world, and the oppressed, Imam was in the latter camp. He used to announce this in an outspoken way and without any considerations and fear. He was an ardent advocate of the oppressed all over the world. He did not compromise with arrogant powers.”

‘Resistance form the cornerstone of Imam Khomeini’s school of thought’

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that resistance and refusal to give in to problems and obstacles form the cornerstone of Khomeini’s school of thought.

“Imam had a certain characteristic which I would like to explain more today. That characteristic is resistance: resistance and firmness. What introduced Imam as a man with a school of thought and philosophy in his own time and in history had more to do with this characteristic: the characteristic of steadfastness, resistance and refusal to give in to problems and obstacles,” he said.

He added, “During revolutionary activities, many individuals became exhausted and they were on the verge of despair, but Imam stood firm. He stood firm on the path of fighting without the slightest retreat. This was related to pre-revolutionary era. After the victory of the Revolution too, other comprehensive pressures loomed large before him, but he did not lose the essence of resistance and steadfastness. He resisted.”

The Leader continued, “What does resistance mean? Resistance means that you choose a path that you deem legitimate and true. It means moving on this path and not allowing obstacles to prevent you from taking that path. This is what resistance means. Imagine that you face an obstacle or a deep hole when you are taking a road or imagine that you face a rock when you want to reach the peak of a mountain. When some people confront this rock, this obstacle or this thief or wolf, they return and they change their minds about continuing the path. However, some people do not do so. They look around and see how they can get around the rock and maneuver the obstacle. They find the way, remove the obstacle or pass through it in an intelligent way. Resistance means this.”

NA/PA