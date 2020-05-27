Monstra Lisbon Animation Festival picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Several movies by Iranian filmmakers are competing in the various sections of the 20th Monstra Lisbon Animation Festival underway in Portugal.

“One Person” by Mahbubeh Kalai is competing in the Student Shorts category of the event, which is being organized online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie is about a bowl that has three motifs of roses. In the bowl, there is a universe of meaning that is the story of love and loneliness.

“Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Hushang Moein has been selected to screen in the Short Film Competition.

Produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the movie is about a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

In the Supershorts section, Mehdi Barqzadegan’s “Show Off” is competing.

The film tells the story of a crow who has lost one of her tail feathers. However, the crow removes all her feathers so as to attract more attention. Just then, among the crowd, a fox notices her.

This section also features “Mellat Bank” by Ruhollah Saadatmand. It is about some employees frustrated in a small office. Their boss is disappointed by the situation but he finds the solution.

The Monstra Lisbon Animation Festival opened on May 25 and will run until May 31.

Photo: “Show Off” by Mehdi Barqzadegan is competing in the Supershorts of the Monstra Lisbon Animation Festival in Portugal.

