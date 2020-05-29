Alireza Qorbani calls online concert new experience under shadow of coronavirus

TEHRAN – Vocalist Alireza Qorbani gave an online concert at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Thursday, calling it a new experience under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his brief speech before the beginning of the concert, Qorbani said, “Today we are forced to be far from all those individuals that we love in the world, this is definitely a different experience in our lives and I assume this concert also a new experience. A big team has made great efforts to hold this concert and I express my thanks to all of them.”

Addressing those who were watching his concert online, he added, “I am happy to have this chance to be with you through an online performance. Although this new virus has been a huge catastrophe for the people in the world, it has made many activities possible in the virtual world”.

He also said that he had promised to give an online concert for free and expressed thanks to the Tehran Municipality and the Rudaki Foundation for their great help.

Qorbani in his new concert, which went live on stream for free, performed a selection of compositions from his different albums performing pieces such as “Zero Degree Orbit”, “Bridge”, “Arghavan” and “Smell of the Ringlets”.

During the pandemic, Qorbani in collaboration with several Italian singers and overseas musicians released a music video inspired by Persian poet Sadi’s famous poem “The Sons of Adam Are Limbs of Each Other” last week.

The music video was released to promote the message of peace and friendship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qorbani has collaborated with numerous musicians during concerts around the world. He gave a concert at WOMEX – the World Music Expo in October 2017.

Composer Saman Samimi, tar player Milad Mohammadi and percussionist Hossein Zahavi accompanied him in the performance.

Music ensembles from Ukraine, Greece, India, Colombia, Sweden, Germany, the U.S., France and several other countries also gave performances at the expo.

Photo: Vocalist Alireza Qorbani gives an online concert at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on May 28, 2020. (ISNA/Majid Khahi)

RM/MMS/YAW



