Adimi to be named national city of Khameh-Duzi

TEHRAN – Adimi, a small city in Nimruz County, southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, is planned to be named as the national city of Khameh-Duzi, a traditional type of embroidery.

Being recognized as a national hub of Khameh-Duzi will help craftspeople active in this field promote their works more properly, CHTN quoted deputy provincial tourism chief Mohammad-Behrouz Isazehi as saying on Thursday.

This field of handicraft was becoming obsolete, however careful planning and great efforts have revived it in the region, he added.

Khameh-Duzi is done with the raw silk thread. It is popular in some small cities in southern Iran and is used for decorating traditional costumes, scarves, prayer mats, tablecloths, and bedspreads.

Various Iranian cities and villages have been named as national hubs of handicrafts.

Zanjan for filigree, Kashan for traditional textile, Iranshahr for needlework, Abadeh for wood carving as well as the village of Fash for crafting indigenous musical instruments are among them.

ABU/MG