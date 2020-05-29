Rock climber Alipour looks to win Olympics gold

TEHRAN – Iranian rock climber Reza Alipour says that he is determined to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Alipour, known as Usain Bolt of speed climbing, is titled the Asiatic cheetah and the "Vertical World's Fastest Man."

The men’s world record for that height is 5.48 seconds, held by Alipour and he wants to keep it.

“I broke my own record at the 2017 IFSC Climbing World Cup but I have not better my own best during the previous years. Now, I am ready to register a new world record in the first international competition. I have to compete with myself,” Alipour said.

Sports activities around the country and world were canceled, suspended or adjusted in some way due to the coronavirus spread but Alipour says that he has continued his training and is completely ready to compete.

“In my hometown, Qazvin, the national heroes were permitted to go to the gym. I kept going to the gym with karate world champion Bahman Askari Ghoncheh and I am very happy about that because my gold medal helped me to stay fit,” he added.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted unanimously in favor of including sport climbing in the summer Olympic Games in Paris.

“I want to win a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. I will keep my own record in Asian and the world and winning gold in all events will be my priority,” Alipour concluded.