Installment in Giles Milton’s series History’s Unknown Chapters published in Persian

TEHRAN – “When Churchill Slaughtered Sheep and Stalin Robbed a Bank”, the second installment in British writer Giles Milton’s entertaining series, History’s Unknown Chapters, has recently been published in Persian.

In the book translated into Persian by Simin Mahbub, Milton shows his customary historical flair as he delves into the little-known stories from history, like when Stalin was actually assassinated with poison by one of his inner circle; the Russian scientist, dubbed the “Red Frankenstein”, who attempted to produce a human-ape hybrid through ethically dubious means; the family who survived thirty-eight days at sea with almost no water or supplies after their ship was destroyed by a killer whale; or the plot that served as a template for 9/11 in which four Algerian terrorists attempted to hijack a plane and fly it into the Eiffel Tower.

The Persian version of “When Churchill Slaughtered Sheep and Stalin Robbed a Bank” has been published by Chatrang in Tehran.

“When Hitler Took Cocaine and Lenin Lost His Brain” is another book of Milton’s series History’s Unknown Chapters.

The book was originally published by Picador Paper in November 2016.

Photo: Front covers the Persian version and an original copy of British writer Giles Milton’s book “When Churchill Slaughtered Sheep and Stalin Robbed a Bank”.

MMS/YAW

