Angel of Kindness statue unveiled to honor medical staff

A statue dubbed “Angel of Kindness” was unveiled at Tehran’s Shohada-ye Tajrish hospital on Thursday in honor of medical staff who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus. The statue memorializes the commitment, dedication, and compassion that is demonstrated each and every day by the country’s health sector.

On May 19, an official with the Iranian Medical Council has said that 107 healthcare workers have so far lost their lives in the country in fighting the coronavirus.