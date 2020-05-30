Graphic designers launch competition on book reading

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian graphic designers has launched a graphic design competition to help promote book reading.

Entitled “The Book, My Companion in Coronavirus Days”, the competition consists of two sections, “Posters” and “Symbols”.

Interested applicants are asked to produce their designs exclusively in Persian letters and submit their works to the secretariat of the competition before June 16. Designs with English letters and symbols will not be accepted.

Ebrahim Haqiqi, Jalal Shabahangi, Tahereh Taban, Karim Zinati, Ladan Rezai and Iraj Mirzakhani are the organizers and the selection board of the competition.

The top 10 works will receive 10 books as awards. There are plans to hold an online exhibit of the selected works.

Photo: A poster for “The Book, My Companion in Coronavirus Days”.

