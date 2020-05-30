Iran, Russia to celebrate Chekhov’s 160th birthday in online program 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Book City Institute in collaboration with Russia’s Russkiy Mir Foundation will be organizing an online program to celebrate the 160th birthday anniversary of Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

A number of Iranian and Russian experts on Chekhov will be attending the weeklong webinar opening on June 21, Book City Institute deputy director Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani said on Saturday.

Articles as well as the audio and video files are scheduled to be delivered at the webinar.

Mohammadkhani said that Chekhov created a new style in story writing and playwriting and added, “His letters also enjoy a high value. His works were praised by his fellow writers Leo Tolstoy and Maxim Gorky. He is considered one of the most significant authors of Russia and has reelected the daily life of people of his time in his books.”

“Iranian writers and playwrights such as Mohammad-Ali Jamalzadeh, Sadeq Hedayat, Simin Daneshvar, Hushang Golshiri and Akbar Raadi have also been inspired by Chekhov’s books,” he said.

“The program will also help review books by Chekhov and find the secret behind his popularity,” he added.

Chekhov (1860-1904) is the Russian playwright and master of the modern short story. His best plays and short stories lack complex plots and neat solutions.

“The Seagull, “The Cherry Orchard”, ‘The Duel”, “The Bear”, “Uncle Vanya” and “The Three Sisters” are among his noteworthy credits.

The Russkiy Mir Foundation in Moscow promotes the teaching of the Russian language within Russia and abroad, both to new learners of the language and to those who already know and love Russian and wish to recapture or maintain their fluency.

Photo: A poster for “One Week with Chekhov”.

