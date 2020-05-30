Book fairs commemorate death anniversary of Imam Khomeini

TEHRAN – The Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality has organized 25 book fairs across the capital to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Twenty-five book fairs underway at Tehran’s libraries and cultural centers are offering a large, well-chosen selection of books, which are mostly about Imam Khomeini and the Islamic revolution.

The book fairs, which opened on May 28, have been organized in collaboration with Oruj Publications, which is affiliated with the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works.

The exhibitions running until June 4 are being held based on the health protocols required by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters for cultural events.

The 31st anniversary of the death of Imam Khomeini will be commemorated across Iran on Thursday.

Photo: A poster for Art and Cultural Organization’s book fairs for the 31st death anniversary Imam Khomeini.

MMS/YAW