Italian writer Davide Cali shares stories from museum with Iranian children

TEHRAN – Swiss-born Italian writer Davide Cali’s children’s book “A Funny Thing Happened at the Museum” has recently been published in Persian.

Illustrated by French artist Benjamin Chaud, the book is appropriate for children aged between six and nine, publisher Ofoq announced on Saturday.

“This is the wonderfully wacky world of celebrated international author-illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud,” Amazon writes about the book.

“Notoriously (and delightfully) unreliable narrator Henry is late to a museum where his class is spending the day. But he has a plan: He’ll just catch up in one of the exhibits. That’s not possible in these halls! With volcanoes erupting, dinosaurs charging, and secret stairwells lurking, reuniting with his classmates becomes a quest of outrageous proportions. Young readers will revel in this entertaining book’s over-the-top antics.”

Chronicle Books published the original book in March 2017 and Razi Hirmani is the translator of the story.

Ofoq has previously published Hirmani’s translations of the duo’s “The Truth about My Unbelievable Summer” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to School”.

Cali is a writer of picture books and graphic novels, primarily for children and young adults. His work has been published in 25 countries and translated into many languages. He also writes under the pseudonyms Taro Miyazawa and Daikon.

Photo: A poster for the Persian copy of Italian writer Davide Cali’s “A Funny Thing Happened at the Museum”.

MMS/YAW

