100,000 housing units to be constructed for workers of industrial parks

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said the government has it on the agenda to construct 100,000 housing units for the workers of the industrial parks across the country in collaboration with Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC).

As reported by IRNA, Transport Ministry signed a memorandum of undersetting (MOU) with ICC, on Sunday, for cooperating in the construction of the mentioned units.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Eslami said his ministry will fully support the program.

“It is hoped that with the implementation of this project, the working community and also managers at the country’s industrial parks will be able to live in these homes and benefit from them,” the minister said.

