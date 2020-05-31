Iran handball goalkeeper Babasafari signs for Buzau

TEHRAN – Iran national handball team goalkeeper Mohsen Babasafari has joined Romanian handball club Buzau.

The 32-year-old goalie has joined the Romanian top-flight team on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Babasafari has joined Buzau from Politehnica Timișoara.

Iranian handball players Allahkaram Esteki and Shahoo Nosrati have already joined the Romanian team.

Handball Club Buzău, commonly known as HC Buzău, founded in 2012 and promoted for the first time in its history in the Liga Națională at the end of the 2017–18 Divizia A season.

The club are nicknamed as The Buzău Wolves and play their home matches in Sala Sporturilor "Romeo Iamandi" from Buzău, a sports hall with a capacity of 1,868 people.