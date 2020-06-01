Bushehr Province exports commodities to 28 countries in 2 months

TEHRAN- Bushehr Province, in the southwest of Iran, has exported goods to 28 countries around the world in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20), according to the director-general of the province’s customs administration.

During a provincial meeting on reviewing the status of exports from Bushehr, Behrouz Qarehbeigi announced that the commodities have been exported to 18 Asian, six European, and three African countries and a state in South America, IRNA reported.

Last year, about 39 countries were the export destinations of this province, the official added.

During the mentioned period, over 3.7 million tons of goods valued at over $823 million dollars have been exported from the province, he noted.

He further referred to the petrochemical products, vegetables, minerals, and gas condensate as main goods exported from Bushehr to different world countries.

Despite the unfair sanctions against the country, the volume of exports from different Iranian cities indicates the efforts of the officials at the national economic sectors to develop trade exchanges with other countries, he concluded.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first two months of the current year stood at $9.341 billion.

In the mentioned period Iran imported $5.041 billion worth of goods, while exporting $4.3 billion.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at 21 million tons, of which 14.5 million tons were related to exports and about 6.5 million tons were imported goods.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $1.19 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $1.107 billion, the UAE with $682 million, and Afghanistan with $341 million as well as Turkey with $144 million, so the country’s top five export destinations remained the same in comparison to previous months.

As reported, China accounted for over 27 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan and Turkey with 25 percent, 15 percent, 8 percent, and four percent respectively.

The top five sources of imports during this period were China with $1.234 billion, the UAE with $1.78 billion, Turkey with $535 million, Russia with $356 million and India with $335 million worth of imports.