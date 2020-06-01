Culture Ministry honors radio host Behruz Razavi with lifetime achievement award

TEHRAN – The Veteran Artists Institute at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance honored Behruz Razavi, the prominent host of art and cultural programs on radio, with a lifetime achievement award during a ceremony held at the Shohadaye Radio Building in Tehran on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hamid Shahabadi, Veteran Artists Institute director Mohammad Tabatabai, and a number of officials from Radio Iran and Radio Farhang attended the ceremony.

In his brief speech, Shahabadi called paying tribute to one of its respected figures like Razavi a great honor for the radio.

“If we look at the 80-year-old presence of radio in our country, there are only a few who have had this great honor and radio is proud to have produced such a figure as Razavi.

“We have this honor today to be beside the precious figures who have spent their lives, knowledge and wisdom on Iranian culture and have helped develop radio,” he added.

“If the radio has played a role in the formation of the lifestyle of people, helped to raise their knowledge, acted as a medium to entertain and increased skills of the people, it is only because of the knowledge of prominent figures like Behruz Razavi,” he added.



“We hereby express our thanks to him for all his time spent over all these years, and we hope we will have the honor to make use of the presence of masters like Razavi,” he said.

Former director of Radio Farhang and an old friend of Razavi, Sadeq Rahmanian, said that Razavi was working in radio before and after the Islamic Revolution, and he has never forgotten radio all these years.

The director of Radio Farhang, Alireza Habibi, also attending the ceremony, said that Razavi’s love for radio has always been respected by people. “He is a poet, an actor, a songwriter and a journalist.”

Maryam Nashiba, the veteran storyteller who has been telling bedtime stories for kids on the radio program “Good Night Kids” since 1990, also attending the ceremony, said that once she had gone to the studio to read news for the first time and Razavi took a minute from the producer to introduce her to people, and he did it in a way that she will never forget.

Poet and songwriter Rashid Kakavand in his brief words called it a great honor to talk about someone with such a high culture.

“And now when I think of a person who likes to present great thoughts, I remember the voice of Razavi. We need to respect his voice and show the youth how one voice can have its own culture and knowledge,” Kakavand said.

For his part, Razavi said that he has made his best efforts to put all his feelings on the texts he has read so far and he is happy his efforts have been seen by both managers and the people.

“I have been working for IRIB for over 50 years, but my love for radio has only increased. My love of radio is deep and I think it is the warmest and most sincere medium,” he said.

“I am indebted to the radio. Radio is a warm medium, you let your ears feel free and hear things and they do not bother you. For me, radio is not a job it is a matter of concern,” he added.

Photo: Radio host Behruz Razavi (2nd R) receives an award for his lifetime achievement in a ceremony at the Shohadaye Radio Building in Tehran on May 31, 2020. (IRNA)

