Lohondor projected to be named national village of Hinji-Duzi 

TEHRAN – Lohondor, a small village in the northern province of Golestan, is planned to be named as the national village of Hinji-Duzi, a traditional type of beadwork.

Over 150 women are working in this field, which has the potential to become popular and recognized in the country, provincial tourism chief Maryam Hajiebrahimi said, CHTN reported on Monday.

Being recognized as a national hub of Hinji-Duzi can make Lohondor a center for the production and training the art, which can lead to more job opportunities as well as better income, she added.

However, the first step in the development of this field is marketing and advertising in order to attract more costumer, she stated.

Various Iranian cities and villages have been named as national hubs of handicrafts.

Zanjan for filigree, Kashan for traditional textile, Iranshahr for needlework, Abadeh for wood carving as well as the village of Fash for crafting indigenous musical instruments is among them.

ABU/MG

