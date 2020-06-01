2nd volume of Thai version of “A 250-Year-Old Person” published

TEHRAN – The second volume of the Thai version of “A 250-Year-Old Person”, a book containing a collection of speeches and writings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S), has been published in Bangkok.

The book has been translated and published in a joint collaboration between a publishing house in Bangkok and the Iranian Cultural Center, Iran’s Islamic Cultural Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Sunday.

The first volume of the book was published in 2019.

Earlier in September 2019, Eslamica, a publishing house based in the German city of Bremen, released the book under the title of “Der 250-jährige Mensch”.

An English version of “A 250-Year-Old Person” has previously been published by Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly.

The book arranged in 17 chapters also gives a chronological account of the lives of Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Shia Imams (AS).

In 2016, the ICRO announced a plan that Asgharia Pakistan, a major Shia Muslim organization of students in Pakistan, and the Cultural Center of Iran in Karachi would translate the book into Sindhi.

Photo: Copies of the Thai translation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s “A 250-Year-Old Person”.

