Rome-Tehran relations thriving, Italy's ambassador says on Republic Day

TEHRAN -- On the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Italy’s Republic Day, the Italian Ambassador in Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone, addressed a message, published on the Embassy’s social media channels, to the Italian community in Iran and to all Iranian friends.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, this year the traditional reception hosted in the gardens of the Italian Ambassador’s Residence in Farmanieh could not take place. In his video message, Ambassador Perrone, underlining that Italy and Iran were both heavily affected by the pandemic, expressed confidence that the two countries, thanks to the resilience and spirit of sacrifice of their people, will effectively overcome this challenge and come out of it stronger. He then recalled the deep and longstanding bonds between the two countries, heirs of ancient civilizations and a glorious past of mutual exchange and enrichment. The relations between Italy and Iran today, he added, are thriving in all areas. He noted that Italy has been, and still is, one of main commercial and economic partners of Iran while cultural, artistic and scientific relations are growing stronger then ever. While reaffirming the commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations, Perrone mentioned some flagship projects undertaken by the embassy in the past few months such as “Urban Art Unites”, which brings together Italian and Iranian streets artists to jointly create artworks to be exhibited on the exterior walls of the ambassador’s residence; “Spotlight on Italian Cinema”, a week-long film event in Tehran, Kish and Shiraz in partnership with Art and Experience Cinema which was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but due to resume as soon as health conditions allow. After addressing fellow Italians, Ambassador Perrone ended his message by greeting all Iranian friends in Persian.