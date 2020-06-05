Culture minister speaks at webinar on Imam Khomeini, Nelson Mandela 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi attended a webinar on Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and the South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela on Wednesday.

Organized by the Embassy of Iran in the South African capital of Pretoria, the minister discussed the roles of Imam Khomeini and Nelson Mandela as the great leaders of all time in clarifying the future path.

He said that Imam Khomeini and Nelson Mandela both fought for peace and justice and their path still continues.

“Imam Khomeini observed discipline in his life and made use of his time and opportunities the best way possible,” he said.

Pointing to the political thoughts of Imam Khomeini and his position among people, he said, “Imam Khomeini established a political system at the very beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution where several elections, such as for members of parliament and for president, were held.”

He said that Imam Khomeini’s discipline made the Islamic Revolution move towards developing social and political systems very quickly, adding, “Imam Khomeini had a stable character and did not fear threats made by the world powers. He had a very honest relationship with people and other nations, and defended the oppressed people and stood against the arrogant.”

The minister also praised efforts made by Nelson Mandela in fighting against apartheid, and said, “He fought against racism for many years and the long years in prison made a steadfast and powerful character out of this personality.”

Imam Khomeini’s grandson Hassan Khomeini, and Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, also delivered speeches during the webinar.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai and researcher Haroon Aziz were among other participants.

The death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, which fell on June 3 this year, was observed in numerous cultural events across the country.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in an undated photo.

