Fire inflicts no damage to 14th-century Rab’-e Rashidi

TEHRAN – The fire that broke out in Rab’-e Rashidi in northwestern East Azarbaijan province on Wednesday has inflicted no damage to the 14th-century educational complex.

Located in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province, Rab’-e Rashidi was established during the reign of Ghazan, a ruler of the Ilkhanid dynasty (1256-1353).

Due to the dry vegetation in the area and the heat and wind, the fire spread to the southern parts of the complex, but it was contained and successfully extinguished by firefighters, said Seyyed Ramin Asbaqi, the director of Tabriz Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, CHTN reported on Thursday.

The historical site embraces a paper factory, a library, a hospital (Dar-al-Shafa), a Quranic center (Dar-al-Quran), residential facilities for teachers, students’ quarters, and a caravanserai amongst other facilities.

Soaked in history and culture for millennia, Tabriz embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

Iran keeps an eye on a possible inscription of the site on the UNESCO World Heritage list by 2025.

