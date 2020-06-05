“Damoon Jungle” competing in Taiwan Intl. Children’s Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian animation “Damoon Jungle, Yes or No”, about an elephant that is learning to say “no”, is competing in the Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival (TICFF).

Co-directed by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji, the story is about Filoo, a little elephant who lives in the jungle with other animals. He is super kind to his friends, only too kind. His biggest problem is that he is unable to say “no” to the others. Being asked to take on too many unreasonable chores, Filoo always ends up exhausted, but not for long! His encounter with a special mentor changes his mindset completely.

The film has been selected to be screened in the TV/Web Program section of the festival, which is currently underway in Taipei.

“Sloth” by Julia Ocker and “Kids of Courage” by Matthias Zirzow both from Germany, “Pichintun - Camilo, A Blind Boy” by Karen Garib from Chile and “Operation Ouch!” by Eric McFarland, Christian Welsh and Jamie McLeish from UK are also competing in this section of the festival, which is organized online this year.

The festival will run until August 5.

Photo: A scene from “Damoon Jungle, Yes or No”, co-directed by Hadi Amiri and Raha Fara.

RM/MMS/YAW