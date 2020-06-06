Over 1000 industrial units connected to gas network in northern Iran

TEHRAN – Over 1,000 production and industrial units in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran are currency using the natural gas provided through the national gas network, Shana reported, quoting the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Mazandaran department.

“So far, a total of 1,125 major production and industrial units in the province have been connected to the natural gas network,” Jafar Ahmadpour said.

According to the official, the company has the capacity to provide all the production and industrial units across the province with natural gas.

“Conditions and infrastructure are provided for gas supply to all the active [units] or the newly built production and industrial units in the province, and there are no restrictions in this regard,” Ahmadpour said.

Mentioning the gas-related procedures for establishing new industrial units, the official noted that according to the instructions provided by the Oil, Agriculture and Industry, Mining and Trade ministries, from the Iranian calendar year of 1394 (March 2015-March 2016) onwards, those who intend to set up a production and industrial unit, should inquire from their provincial gas company in order to determine the closest areas to the gas network for establishing their units.

He further called for the establishment of industrial units near the province's gas network and said: "If these units are created a short distance from the [gas] lines and the network, gas supply will be done easily and at a lower cost."

According to the official, currently, 32 industrial parks in the province enjoy natural gas and also in line with the government policies in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) which has been called the year of surge in production by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, three more industrial parks will be connected to the gas network.

EF/MA