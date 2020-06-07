Govt. trying to cushion low-income groups against economic turbulence: Rouhani

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that all the government’s efforts have been focused on strengthening the economic resilience of the low-income groups and protecting them against the economic shocks, IRIB reported.

“The government has tried to ensure that the low-income groups are not seriously harmed in the event of economic shocks caused by various domestic and global issues,” Rouhani said in a meeting of the government economic coordination headquarters.

“To ensure social justice, the government has tried to increase wages and salaries as much as possible, and according to statistics, this trend has been ongoing every year,” the president stressed.

Rouhani further emphasized that the government has adhered to its commitment to combating poverty and will continue to do so.

According to the official, increasing the monthly pension of families supported by the government institutions like Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and State Welfare Organization of Iran, increasing the number of families supported by such organizations (more than one million) and providing affordable housing units for low-income families are some of the measures taken by the government to combat poverty.

Headed by President Rouhani, the government economic coordination headquarters, in its 137th meeting, discussed some of the country’s most important economic issues.

The granting of coronavirus support facilities to those who have lost their jobs and become unemployed during the restrictions related to the management and control of the pandemic was also reviewed and approved in the meeting.

