IKIA to set up new fire station

TEHRAN – Another fire station will be added to the vast Imam Khomeini International Airport to keep up with world’s highest standards both in high-tech and skilled manpower arenas.

Covering nearly 14,000 ha and located in southern Tehran, Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), which comprises Imam Khomeini International Airport, is one of the biggest airports in the world.

“The fire station at IKAC Airport will be run by part-time and full-time firefighters,” IKAC News quoted IKAC CEO Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei as saying on Sunday.

“Our firefighters have proved to perform effectively. They are fully familiar with different aircrafts, the local situation, technical equipment and facilities at the airport.”

“The full-time firefighters have extensive firefighting experience and a variety of special training. This combination of professional firefighters and the part-time firefighting team, combined with a new department and high-standard training, ensures that the airport fire service will be more effective and efficient,” the official explained.

“IKIA has not stopped development programs and development of a new modern fire station as it, similar to other airports worldwide, is in difficult situation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus,” the CEO noted.

AFM/MG