Heinz Janisch’s story from “The Clever Cat” republished in Persian

TEHRAN – The fourth edition of the Persian translation of a story from Austrian children’s writer Heinz Janisch’s book “The Clever Cat” (“Die Kluge Katze”) has been published in Tehran.

The Persian translation of the story under the title of “The Story of the Red Lamb and the Sad Princess” was published for the first time in 2008, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, which is the publisher of the book, announced on Sunday.

Siamak Golshiri is the translator of the book that tells the story of a princess who has lost her mother long ago. She really feels sad until she meets a shepherd and with his red lamb.

The book has been illustrated by Iranian artists Narges Mohammadi.

“The Clever Cat” also carries other stories from a wide variety of countries and cultures.

Janisch studied German and journalism in Vienna. He is a journalist for radio and has published numerous stories, poems and picture books. His works are characterized by a lyrical tone and have been translated into many languages.

Photo: A copy of the Persian translation of Austrian children’s writer Heinz Janisch’s “The Story of the Red Lamb and the Sad Princess”.

