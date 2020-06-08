Exports from Gilan Province increase 16%

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Iran’s northern Gilan Province during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20) rose 16 percent compared to the same period of time in the previous year, according to a provincial official.

Farhad Dalq-Poush, the director-general of Gilan Province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department told IRNA that 166,000 tons of commodities worth $80 million have been exported from the province during the mentioned two-month period, showing 33 percent growth in terms of weight.

With a share of 180 tons of goods valued at $33,000, Astara County accounted for the biggest part of the province’s two-month exports, the official said, adding Astara has special trading capacities and can operate as Iran's export center in the north of the country.

Astara Port is the westernmost Iranian city on the southern coasts of the Caspian Sea with a population of 91,000 people. The city also borders the Azerbaijan Republic.

As previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year stood at $9.341 billion.

Based on the IRICA data, in the mentioned period Iran imported $5.041 billion worth of goods, while exporting $4.3 billion.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at 21 million tons, of which 14.5 million tons were related to exports and about 6.5 million tons were imported goods.

