Ancient stones unearthed at construction site

TEHRAN – Some 11 historical stones were discovered during the construction of a rural road in Dashtestan county, southwestern Bushehr province, ISNA reported on Monday.

According to the cultural heritage experts, the stones belonged to a historical water mill in the region, known as Khashm Kohneh, the report added.

With over 5,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/MG

