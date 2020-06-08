Tehran Municipality calls on world artists to sculpture contest on Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality has invited sculptors around the world to participate in a sculpture contest on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

The contest has been launched “to observe the art of martyrdom, sacrifice and patriotism, and to remember the efforts made by Martyr Soleimani in safeguarding the country,” the organization said in its announcement published on Monday.

The interested applicants are asked to submit their designs to the organizers before July 5.

The designs must reflect the character and the exact portrait of Martyr Soleimani, while topics such as martyrdom, bravery and sacrifice must be taken into consideration.

The top selected work will later be situated in urban spaces across the city.

IRGC Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW