Safeguarding peace in Libya will serve Muslim world’s interests: ex-diplomat

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a former Iranian diplomat, says safeguarding peace and stability in Libya would serve the interests of the Muslim world and the region.

“For about a decade, the US/Zionist-led crisis has put #Libya on fire,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

“Safeguarding national unity, territorial integrity as well as restoring sustainable peace & stability of this key Arab Muslim state would serve the interests of Muslim World & the region,” added Amir Abdollahian who served as Iran’s point man for Arab affairs in the Foreign Ministry.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya, namely the internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by Haftar’s rebels.

Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, launched a deadly offensive to capture Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), in April last year. His forces, however, haven’t been able to advance past the city’s outskirts.

