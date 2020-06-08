We are in no hurry to appoint new coach: Davarzani

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), says that they are in no hurry to find a new head coach for Iran national volleyball team.

Iran Volleyball Federation parted ways with Igor Kolakovic in late March following cancelation of 2020 Olympic Games due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, the volleyball chief says that they will wait until September to choose the best choice for the team.

“All volleyball competitions in Iran will reopen in September and it means that we have enough time for appointing the new head coach,” Davarzani said in an interview with ISNA.

Asked him whether they have decided to select an Iranian coach, he said, “The issue has been raised and the federation is monitoring several Iranian coaches but board of directors are in no hurry to appoint the coach.”

“If we want to hire a foreign coach, we will have to find a coach better than the Iranian coaches. We must pick a world’s top-level coach who has previously experienced Olympics and world championships but it’s hard to find the best option because the top-level coaches are committed to their current teams. Iran federation is not going to hire a second-rate coach for the National Team,” he added.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games where the Persians finished in fifth place behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia.

In this edition, Iran want to make a splash and this is the reason why the federation is not in a hurry to choose the new head coach. The National Team have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela, while Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.

“The new coach must surely be aware of the domestic league and also analyze the situation of our rivals at the Olympic Games,” Davarzani concluded.