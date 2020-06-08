Some 1,000 earthquakes occur in Iran in a month

TEHRAN – Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, recorded more than 960 earthquakes across the country over the past month (April 20-May 20).

Nine earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4 have been recorded in the country by the National Seismological Center, the largest of which occurred on May 2, with a magnitude of 5.1 near Faryab in Kerman province.

Statistically, 876 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, and 77 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4, also, 6 earthquakes with magnitudes 4-5 have occurred.

Also, 3 earthquakes with magnitudes 5-6 shook the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes. About 2% of the earthquakes of the world occur in Iran but more than 6% of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Most recently, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook the capital city of Tehran on May 8, killing two and injuring 33. The causative fault for the earthquake was Mosha fault, 5km north of the city of Damavand.

Tehran is one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslide, fire following an earthquake, etc.

FB/MG