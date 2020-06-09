Kindergartens to reopen under health protocols amid pandemic

TEHRAN – Kindergartens across the country will reopen on June 13 observing health protocols with a maximum capacity of 50 percent with the priority given to children of working parents.

As per President Hassan Rouhani’s order to reopen the kindergartens, they will start working in compliance with the protocols of the Ministry of Health, ISNA quoted Habibollah Masoudi Farid, deputy head of the Welfare Organization, as saying on Tuesday.

The organization has prepared a draft of the mentioned protocols which mainly includes observing the hygienic standards, he added.

For example, each child and trainer should be tested for fever as soon as they arrive, parents are not allowed to enter the children's space, and even the entry and exit of children should be on a schedule that does not lead to congestion, he explained.

These are the general recommendations of our proposal to the headquarters for coronavirus fight, he noted, concluding, it is hoped that these cases will be finalized by Wednesday and announced to the provinces.

FB/MG

