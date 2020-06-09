Why COVID-19 claims fewer lives in Iran compared to many other countries?

TEHRAN – Fortunately, compared to many countries in the world, the mortality rate of coronavirus in Iran is significantly lower than in many developed countries, Ehsan Mostafavi, director of the research center for emerging and re-emerging diseases of the Pasteur Institute of Iran has said.

The main factor is the relatively young population, as the median age in Iran is 32 years, while in countries like Spain and Italy the age is 45 and 47 years, respectively, he stated.

So as the population gets older, non-communicable diseases prevalence increases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity, and diabetes so that more people will be vulnerable to the diseases, he explained.

He went on to say that the second influential issue is the health care system and health practitioner’s efforts in recent months, Both in the process of screening and early detection of patients and finally in isolation and early treatment.

Fortunately, during this time, unlike some European countries, no serious issue in the treatment process reported, he concluded.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 175,927 on Tuesday, of whom 8,425 have died and 138,457 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,095 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 74 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

FB/MG