PMO, CFZO ink MOU to implement free zone regulations in Chabahar

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chabahar Free Zone Organization (CFZO) to implement the laws and regulations of free zones in the two ports of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar.

The MOU was signed by PMO Head Mohammad Rastad and CFZO Managing Director Abdolrahim Kordi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Rastad underlined the important role of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti ports in Chabahar free zone in southeastern Iran, saying: “The Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the aim of expanding mutual cooperation, accelerating maritime transport services, and avoiding interference and parallel work in these activities.”

Benefiting from facilities and legal advantages of free zones in the two ports of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari is an important achievement for the development of trade activities in this zone, he said.

According to Rastad, joining of Chabahar port to the country’s free zones will improve the competitiveness of this port and provide new opportunities for the development of investment in this area.

From now on, the import of raw materials and production activities through Shahid Beheshti port is going to increase significantly and this will make it possible to increase the port’s capacity from 8.5 million tons up to 23 million tons per year, the official said.

Rastad furthered underlined the signing of this MOU as an important step towards the development of Makran coast and promotion of the eastern transit lines and said: “We hope that by enforcing these rules and regulations, more incentives will be created for importers, producers, exporters and investors in the region.”

Managing director of Chabahar Free Zone also considered the signing of this memorandum a very important measure in the country’s current economic situation, saying it would be very effective in trade and commercial prosperity of the region.

Kordi further emphasized that this MOU will facilitate the process of investment and port activities in Chabahar free zone.

Located on the Makran Coast of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, Chabahar is officially designated as a Free Trade and Industrial Zone by Iran's government.

Due to its free trade zone status, the city has increased in significance in international trade in recent years.

