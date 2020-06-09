Ischia festival to screen movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – A lineup of three Iranian movies will be taking part in the 18th edition of the Ischia Film Festival in Italy.

The festival will take place in Ischia from June 27 to 4 July in a hybrid version between events in attendance and partly online.

“Dreamless Sleep” by Foad Asadi and “Weekend” by Ario Motevaqe are will be competing in the short film category.

“Dreamless Sleep” shows a forbidden jungle where people commit suicide, two men are looking for corpses to pick up and sell. One day, they run into a girl who is about to hang herself; which poses a challenge between these two.

In “Weekend”, Moniri and the Kheradmand family are in the park for a picnic but after finishing their meal, it turns out that they are there for something else.

“Song Sparrow” by Farzaneh Omidvarnia will be screened in the non-competitive section of the event.

It is about a group of refugees who tries to reach a safe country in search of a better life. They pay a smuggler to transport them across borders in a refrigerated truck. However, the freezing temperature of the truck turns their hopes for a better future into a fierce struggle for survival.

Photo: A poster for “Weekend” by Ario Motevaghe.

