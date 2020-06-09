233 Indian citizens stuck in Iran due to coronavirus sent home

TEHRAN — 233 Indian citizens who were not able to return to India due to the coronavirus outbreak were transferred to their country, according to a report.

“According to diplomatic agreements, yesterday and in the first stage, 233 Indian citizens, who were not able to return to their country due to the spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions it created, were transferred to India through Bandar Abbas’s Shahid Bahonar Port,” ISNA reported on Tuesday.

According to The Hindu, Indian Navy’s INS Shardul departed from the port of Bandar Abbas on Monday evening with 233 Indian nationals who are being evacuated under Operation Samudra Setu.

The ship is expected to reach Porbandar in Gujarat on June 11, the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Mission in Iran had prepared the list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and also facilitated their embarkation after requisite medical screening.

The Indian Navy said in a statement that social distancing norms have been ensured onboard INS Shardul and it has been specially provisioned for evacuation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks and lifesaving gear.

MH/PA