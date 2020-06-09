Ex-Iran coach Parviz Aboutaleb passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran national football team coach Parviz Aboutaleb passed away on Tuesday.

Aboutaleb, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, died at the age of 78.

He was a member of Iran football clubs Rah Ahan and Esteghlal in the early 60’s and coached National Team in 1982.

Aboutaleb also worked as head coach in youth levels in Iran.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Tehran's Behesht Zahra Cemetery.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.