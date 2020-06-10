Sivand oil field’s 1st well to go operational soon

TEHRAN - Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has finished the drilling operations for the first well of Sivand offshore oilfield in the Persian Gulf and the well is going to go operational in near future, Shana reported.

"We are currently in the stage of completing the well and after the end of this stage, production will begin." Mehdi Heidar-Bozorg executive manager of the field’s drilling operations said.

According to the official, the mentioned project has been carried out in order to maintain and increase the production capacity of Sivand and Esfand oil fields and it is estimated that with the completion of the project, 1600 barrels per day will be added to the production of this oil field.

IOOC signed an EPD (engineering, procurement and drilling) contract with Petro Iran Company, in October 2018, for maintaining and enhancing oil production capacity of Sivand, Esfand and Dena offshore oilfields.

The deal covered various operations including drilling, repair and completion of 13 wells in the three fields, including the drilling of four new wells, re-drilling 6 wells and repairing three others.

Sivand (Siri C) oil field is located in the west of Siri Island in the Persian Gulf about 100 km above the border line with the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

And with the full implementation of the plan to maintain and increase oil production in the Sivand and Esfand fields, the daily oil production of the two fields will increase by 16,000 barrels.

