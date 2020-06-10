Iran football league fixtures announced

TEHRAN – Iran League Organization has announced on Wednesday the date of the next three rounds of Iran Professional League (IPL).

IPL, which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the IPL table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Tractor.

Matchweek 22

Sunday 28 June

Tractor v Nassaji

Shahr Khodro v Zob Ahan

Sanat Naft v Pars Jonoubi

Shahin Bushehr v Naft Masjed Soleyman

Paykan v Persepolis

Monday 29 June

Sepahan v Gol Gohar

Foolad v Machine Sazi

Esteghlal v Saipa

Matchweek 23

Saturday July 4

Tractor v Sanat Naft

Zob Ahan v Paykan

Persepolis v Shahin Bushehr

Sunday July 5

Pars Jonoubi v Esteghlal

Gol Gohar v Shahr Khodro

Naft Masjed Soleyman v Machine Sazi

Nassaji v Foolad

Saipa v Foolad

Matchweek 24

Friday July 10

Machine Sazi v Persepolis

Shahin Bushehr v Zob Ahan

Saturday July 11

Shahr Khodro v Saipa

Foolad v Pars Jonoubi

Sanat Naft v Nassaji

Paykan v Gol Gohar

Esteghlal v Tractor

Foolad v Naft Masjed Soleyman