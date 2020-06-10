Iran football league fixtures announced
TEHRAN – Iran League Organization has announced on Wednesday the date of the next three rounds of Iran Professional League (IPL).
IPL, which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.
With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the IPL table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Tractor.
Matchweek 22
Sunday 28 June
Tractor v Nassaji
Shahr Khodro v Zob Ahan
Sanat Naft v Pars Jonoubi
Shahin Bushehr v Naft Masjed Soleyman
Paykan v Persepolis
Monday 29 June
Sepahan v Gol Gohar
Foolad v Machine Sazi
Esteghlal v Saipa
Matchweek 23
Saturday July 4
Tractor v Sanat Naft
Zob Ahan v Paykan
Persepolis v Shahin Bushehr
Sunday July 5
Pars Jonoubi v Esteghlal
Gol Gohar v Shahr Khodro
Naft Masjed Soleyman v Machine Sazi
Nassaji v Foolad
Saipa v Foolad
Matchweek 24
Friday July 10
Machine Sazi v Persepolis
Shahin Bushehr v Zob Ahan
Saturday July 11
Shahr Khodro v Saipa
Foolad v Pars Jonoubi
Sanat Naft v Nassaji
Paykan v Gol Gohar
Esteghlal v Tractor
Foolad v Naft Masjed Soleyman
