“Alice: The Girl from Earth” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Alice: The Girl from Earth” written by Russian author K. Bulychev (Igor Mojeiko) has recently been published by Cheshmeh Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Elham Kamrani and tells of some incidents in the life of a little girl of the twenty-first century, recorded by her father on the eve of her first day in school.

It’s the late 21st Century, and little Alice lives next door to the Space Zoo, where everything is soooo interesting. Really, there’s no way she can help herself.

Whether it’s raising a newly-hatched Brontosaur, discovering an ancient civilization on Mars, traveling into the past, joining her father on a short jaunt around the Galaxy to collect rare animals, and fighting off walking bushes with an unearthly taste for fruit juice, outsmarting space pirates, battling space plague, facing down psychotic war robots with Napoleon complexes, and getting through the Third Grade in the 21st Century can be tough!”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Alice: The Girl from Earth” by Russian author K. Bulychev.

RM/YAW



