Baeidinejad says U.S. ambassador crying wolf

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has said that the United States’ Ambassador to the UK Robert Wood Johnson must be “ashamed of himself” who is crying wolf over detention of an Iranian citizen while Washington brutally suppress protesters.

“#USAmbUK should be ashamed of himself crying wolf over detention of an Iranian, while his comaptriots chanting #BlackLivesMattters are brutally suppressed at home. Can’t he see from window 10,000s Londoners asking US gov to stop violence against innocents/respect human rights?” Baeidinejad tweeted on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Johnson criticized Iran for detaining Morad Tahbaz. He is also a citizen of the U.S. and UK.

