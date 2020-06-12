“Haji Narges” narrates Iranian women’s concerns 

TEHRAN – Writer Maryam Samizadegan has recently published her latest collection of short stories “Haji Narges” recounting Iranian women’s concerns.

The book containing 13 short stories has been released by Avande Danesh Publications in Tehran.

Stories about women or from their perspective require a type of delicacy, which has been beautifully observed by the author, the publisher has said.

Women from various walks of life and at different ages face a series of problems in their lives such as immigration, divorce, remarriage and betrayal in these stories.

“The Winter of That Year”, “The Walls of This House Are Thin”, “Nanny Morteza”, “Chinese Astrology” and “Haji Narges” are the titles of some of the short stories in the collection.

Photo: Front cover of “Haji Narges” by Maryam Samizadegan.

