Tire output up 18% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Production of tire in Iran has risen 18 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 19) compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

As reported, 42,453 tons of tires have been produced in the country during the two-month period.

In terms of number, a 21-percent growth was also experienced, as 6.363 million tires of different types were produced in the first two months of the present year.

Having the annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, according to the deputy director of non-metal industries office of Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

Mohsen Safdari has said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people.

He said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

