“Gaze” director Farnush Samadi selected for Turkish festival jury

TEHRAN – Farnush Samadi, director of the acclaimed Iranian short “Gaze”, has been selected for a jury of the International Migration Film Festival in Turkey.

She along with Vienna-based cultural manager Marija Milovanovic and Dutch film expert Wouter Jansen will judge the entries in the Same Boat Short Film Competition, the organizers have said.

The festival will take place in Gaziantep, the capital of Gaziantep Province, in the western part of Turkey’s Southeastern Anatolia Region, from June 14 and 21.

Samadi’s “Gaze” was screened at numerous international events across the world. It is about a woman who witnesses something happening on the bus on her way back from work, but she has to decide whether to reveal it or not.

Earlier last week, the organizers announced that Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini was selected for the jury of the official competition the festival, which will be presided over by renowned Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

“Ahoo” by Amir-Hossein Hemmati is the sole Iranian movie that will be screened in the UNICEF International Short Film Competition.

In today’s world, Ahoo, an Afghan woman trying to hold on to a difficult life where women are treated like second class citizens, struggles to survive and make a living in this brutal, challenging environment. Only pursuing this purpose, Ahoo has an important secret that would put her in a difficult position if revealed. The film narrates the tale of a strong woman who faces difficulties in the midst of war and destruction.

Over 50 films have been selected to be screened online during the festival, which will bring together hundreds of filmmakers, press members, participants from non-governmental organizations and academics from Turkey and across the world.

Photo: Iranian director Farnush Samadi.

MMS/YAW

