5 Iranian universities among world’s top 1,000 in QS rankings

TEHRAN – Five Iranian universities have been placed among the world’s top 1,000 universities announced by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

Some 1,000 of the world’s top universities are ranked using six different indicators to compile QS World University Rankings 2021. Universities are evaluated according to the following six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ration.

As per the data published on QS World University Rankings official website, Sharif University of Technology, ranked 409, Amirkabir University of Technology, ranked 477, University of Tehran, ranked between 591 to 600, Iran University of Science and Technology, ranked between 601 to 650, and Shiraz University, ranked between 801 to 1000, are the top 5 Iranian universities among world-class universities.

In the 2021 QS ranking, Amirkabir and Tehran universities also had a growth rate compared to last year. In particular, Amir Kabir University of Technology has been promoted from 489 to 477 (12 steps up) and Tehran University from 650-601 to 591-600 (50 steps).

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list for a record ninth consecutive year in QS ranking. MIT is one of five American institutions in this year’s top 10. Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, University of Oxford, Swiss Federal University of Technology, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University of Chicago, and University College London (UCL) are among the world's top 10 universities.

Among the Islamic countries, Malaysia with 20 universities (ranked 59), Turkey with 9 universities (ranked 465), the UAE with 8 universities (211), Kazakhstan with 10 universities (165), and Saudi Arabia with 10 universities (143).

Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Brunei, Kuwait, Iraq, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman are on the list of top universities of QS 2021.

The University of Malaya (UM) is ranked the top universities among all Islamic countries with an 11-point rise from 70 in 2020 to 59 in 2021.

