Book City to review De Botton’s “Consolations of Philosophy” 

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran plans to review British philosopher Alain de Botton’s “The Consolations of Philosophy” during a virtual meeting on June 16.

Kargadan, a Tehran-based company, has recently published the book translated by Meysam Mohammad-Amini.

Scholars Yasser Puresmaeil and Babak Abbasi will be attending the meeting, which will be available on the Instagram page of the institute.

“The Consolations of Philosophy” takes the discipline of logic and the mind back to its roots. Drawing inspiration from six of the finest minds in history - Socrates, Epicurus, Seneca, Montaigne, Schopenhauer and Nietzsche - he addresses lack of money, the pain of love, inadequacy, anxiety and conformity.

De Botton’s book led one critic to call philosophy “the new rock and roll.”

Alain has always tried to get ideas to impact on the way we actually live. So in the summer of 2008, Alain and some colleagues set up “The School of Life”.

“The School of Life” is now a global organization with a mission to help people lead more fulfilling lives. At the core of its work, the school helps people understand themselves better – from a feeling that self-knowledge is crucial to better decisions, particularly around love and work.

It has 10 branches around the world and delivers its insights through a number of channels; it publishes books, runs classes and hosts conferences.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Consolations of Philosophy” by British philosopher Alain de Botton.

