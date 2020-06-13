Iran to send 10 teams to ABG

TEHRAN - Peyman Fakhri, Director of the National Teams' Monitoring Center, has said Iran will send 10 teams to the 2020 Asian Beach Games.

Head of Iran National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri also participated in a session to talk about the Iranian teams’ preparation for the Sanya Games.

This edition will bring 45 Asian countries together to compete across 17 sports.

The 2020 Asian Beach Games are scheduled for November 28 to December 6 in Sanya.

In the previous edition held in Danang, Vietnam, Iran finished in fourth place, claiming nine gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

The Asian Beach Games, also known as ABG, is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia.

The Games have been organized by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Games are described as the second largest Asian multi-sport event, after the Asian Games.